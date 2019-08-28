Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty start flat on slowdown, trade war worries
Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures
Oil prices gain as inventory build eases recession concerns
Rupee weakens against US dollar over muted market sentiment
Home Politics
Politics

Sonia Gandhi struggles to keep Congress flock together as rebellion bubbles akin to Rajiv, Indira time

Updated : August 28, 2019 01:35 PM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor advising his party colleagues to give credit to PM Modi where it is due has snowballed into a massive intra-Congress showdown.
Jairam Ramesh recently said demonising Narendra Modi hasn't helped Congress in any way, it opened up a Pandora's Box.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its tallest leaders from Haryana, came out in support of the Union government's decision.
Sonia Gandhi struggles to keep Congress flock together as rebellion bubbles akin to Rajiv, Indira time
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

CLSA expects sluggish GDP growth in April-June quarter

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV