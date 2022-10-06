By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on September 30 after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined her son and Kerala MP Rahul Gandhi for the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday. The move is seen as the party's attempt to reach out to people in the state which will go to the polls in 2023. A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president DK Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Karnataka | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mandya district in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi along with several other leaders & party workers pic.twitter.com/hSOAv0EHxu — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

This is the first time that Sonia is participating in the Yatra which began when she was abroad for a medical check-up. Sonia has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

Unfazed, Undeterred & United.



More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qsGqLQzBJ5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh who also participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said, "The response we have garnered from a BJP-ruled state in Karnataka shows that the countdown for BJP's fall in the next election has begun."

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been walking continuously in the yatra and reached Gundlupet in Karnataka on September 30 from Gudalur in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The yatra has entered a crucial phase with the Karnataka leg as the state goes to polls next year and is the first time when it is passing through a BJP-ruled state.

With inputs from PTI