Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED in National Herald case; Congress to hold protests

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Ahead of her questioning, the party alleged that the Delhi Police is preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters in the national capital.
The opposition party is set to stage protests across the country against the questioning of Gandhi. The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory saying there'll be heavy traffic movement till 2 pm on Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction, and to avoid these areas.

In June, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi was questioned in the National Herald case for five days. He was believed Rahul to have been grilled about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald and the fund transfer within the news media establishment.
