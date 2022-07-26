Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Deepender Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, K Suresh and other have been detained for protesting against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to party president Sonia Gandhi in the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Sonia appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning in the money laundering case.

Congress MPs were detained for their sit-in protest at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi when they stopped from marching toward the Rashtrapati Bhawan from the Parliament. The police has imposed Section 144 near Parliament area.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sits in protest at Vijay Chowk. Several MPs of the party have been detained by the Police following their protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. pic.twitter.com/FNYgxCZRej — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Congress party held protests across the country. The Delhi Police had earlier denied the party permission to protest at the Rajghat and had imposed section 144 there.

"We're protesting as per the instruction of the police. All of this is a conspiracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to completely destroy the Opposition and muzzle our voices. We won't be scared, our fight will continue," says Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs march from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, in protest against ED questioning of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in National Herald case.



Rahul Gandhi also taking part in the protest march. pic.twitter.com/dfu18gdUoN — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory. It has asked people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Man Singh Road, Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction, Man Singh Road Junction between 9 am and 2 pm due to special traffic arrangements.

Heavy security deployment near Congress office in Delhi. Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the ED for the second day today, in connection with the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/KTaS39dzi8 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

On July 21, Congress leaders had too staged protests outside ED offices across the country. Party leaders and MPs also courted arrest in protest of Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.