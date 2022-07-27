National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for 3rd round of questioning

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a third round of questioning in the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. ED officials quizzed Gandhi for six hours on Tuesday as Congress leaders and workers staged 'satyagraha' in several parts of the country to protest against the alleged misuse of central agencies.

Sonia's response was sought to a set of around 30 questions pertaining to her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, the company under scanner in the case, officials said. She was questioned for nearly 2.5 hours at the ED office in the national capital from 11 am which continued after a 90-minute lunch break before ending at around 7 pm.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police on Tuesday at Vijay Chowk in the national capital . "India is a police state, Modi is a king," said Rahul, who sat on the road before being put in a police bus.

Sonia was questioned for over two hours on July 21 during which she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency. She had reiterated the Congress party stand that the Young Indian was a "not for profit" company and no personal benefits were gained by them.

The agency will also corroborate her statement with that of Rahul as both put together are majority stakeholders in Young Indian, officials said. The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The move to question the Gandhis was initiated after the ED in late 2021 registered a fresh case under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This was after a trial court took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 percent shareholding. Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.

