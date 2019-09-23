Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh reach Tihar to meet Chidambaram
Updated : September 23, 2019 11:11 AM IST
The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram, the former Finance minister's son who is also a Lok Sabha MP.
Chidambaram has been lodged in Jail No. 7 of the Tihar jail, which is meant for economic offenders.
The Congress had accused the BJP-led central government of indulging in political vendetta.
