Sonia Gandhi calls Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress

Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday, called Bharat Jodo Yatra a turning point for Congress at the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur.

"Our victories in 2004&2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Sonia Gandhi said.

Former Congress chief launched an all-out attack on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals". She also accused the saffron party of "fuelling the fire of hatred" in the country.

She urged party workers to tackle the current regime and defeat the PM Modi-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi also added that she is happy as her tenure as party President ended with the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country is facing challenges on multiple fronts such as continued assault on constitutional values, national security threat at the border with China, high inflation and record unemployment among youths.

Kharge added his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the "anti-people" BJP government at the centre.

