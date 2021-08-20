Sonia Gandhi calls Opposition meet today; Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, others to attend it

In a show of strength, top Opposition leaders including some chief ministers are expected to attend a virtual meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Reports said invites are being sent to NCP president Sharad Pawar and the chief ministers of West Bengal (Mamata Banerjee), Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray) and Tamil Nadu (MK Stalin). These leaders have reportedly accepted invitations.

The meeting coincides with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The meeting is seen as the Congress 's efforts to unite Opposition parties on key issues confronting the country and defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Several Opposition parties displayed a show of unity during the Monsoon session of Parliament when they raised the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws, fuel hike, COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader Kanimozhi were also being invited to the meeting.

The meeting a few days after a similar dinner meet was hosted by Congress leader Kapil Sibal, where top opposition leaders favoured unity among like-minded parties to defeat the BJP.

