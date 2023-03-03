English
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital due to fever

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 3, 2023 2:50:17 PM IST (Updated)

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable, the Delhi hospital said in a health bulletin.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as she was suffering from fever, doctors said on Friday.

Her condition is now stable, according to a health bulletin issued by the hospital.
Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital was quoted by PTI as saying.
DS Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".
"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 2:49 PM IST
