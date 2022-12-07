Solan Election Result 2022 LIVE: Check winner, losers, vote margin, news updates

Solan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of the Solan constituency of Himachal Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates, and vote margin news.

Solan is an assembly constituency in the Solan district in the Upper Himachal region of Himachal Pradesh. This year the key candidates from the constituency were Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress), Anuj Rathore (AAP), and Rajesh Kashyap (BJP). As of 02: 25 pm, Dhani Ram Shandil was leading Rajesh Kashyap by 3,858 votes.

The Solan legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on November 12, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and falls in the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress' Dhani Ram Shandil, BJP's Dr Rajesh Kashyap, and Anuj Rathore of the AAP are the top contestants from this constituency in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

In the December 2017 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Solan was won by Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, who defeated BJP leader Rajesh Kashyap.

Before that, in the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by Congress' Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil.

Assembly election year Winning Party Margin of victory 2012 INC 9.21% 2017 INC 1.23% 2022 TBA TBA

In the 2017 assembly polls, Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil garnered 26,200 votes, securing 47.8 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 671 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.23 percent, making it a very closely contested seat.

The total number of voters in the Solan constituency stands at 86,333.