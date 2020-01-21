#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
Social media trooper to Delhi election candidate: The swift rise of Tajinder Pal Bagga in BJP

Updated : January 21, 2020 02:03 PM IST

BJP's Harinagar candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga first thrust himself into the limelight in October 2011 after thrashing lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan.
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is a social media darling among right-wing supporters, with more than 6.4 lakh followers on Twitter.
Bagga started his career with a fringe-outfit named Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena.
