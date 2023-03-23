Smriti Irani turns 47 today: From TV star to Union minister, she has come a long way

Born in 1976 into a mixed Marathi-Punjabi-Bengali family in Delhi, Smriti Irani is fluent in multiple Indian languages. She is married to Parsi businessman Zubin Irani. She celebrates her 47th birthday on March 23.

Smriti Irani turns 47 on March 23. Irani started out as a model and later moved to acting, before successfully switching to politics. While today she is a Union Minister with multiple portfolios, at one time she was best known for her role as Tulsi Virani in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi from 2000 to 2008.

Born in 1976 into a mixed Marathi-Punjabi-Bengali family in Delhi, Irani is fluent in multiple Indian languages. She is married to Parsi businessman Zubin Irani.

Irani did not suddenly join politics after leaving the sets of television shows behind. She has had connections to the BJP for a long time. She was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since her teenage years.

“I have been part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since my childhood days. My grandfather himself was a Swayamsevak and my mother was a Jan Sanghi. Before debuting as ‘Tulsi’ in ‘Kyunki…’, I have been the real ‘Tulsi’ of Sangh Parivar and Jan Sangh,” she stated in an interview with Jagran ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

ALSO READ|

Before getting her big break in 2000 with Kapoor, Irani worked different jobs. She had unsuccessfully applied as a hostess at Jet Airways and worked at the fast food chain McDonald’s. She participated in the 1998 Miss India pageant but failed to go past the Top 10 stage. She was spotted by Kapoor when she was called up to replace Neelam Kothari as the host for a single episode of Ooh La La La. She played Tulsi for several years. But she also continued to work in the political sphere at the same time.

She officially joined the BJP in 2003. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a member of the National Executive and serving as Vice-President of the Maharashtra Youth Wing just a year later. In 2010, she became the president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha (Women's Wing). In 2011, Irani was appointed to her first electoral post after she was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Her political ambitions were evident when she contested the 2014 national election from Amethi, the bastion of the Gandhi family for the past four decades. Standing against Rahul Gandhi, the then-leader of the Congress party, she lost by a margin of over one lakh votes. But she was rewarded for her efforts when she was appointed the Minister of Human Resource Development in the new Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Irani served in this role until July 2016, when she was appointed as the Minister of Textiles. She also held the portfolio of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (India). In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, she once again contested from Amethi and aggressively campaigned against Rahul Gandhi in his constituency.

“This constituency symbolises the failed leadership qualities of Rahul Gandhi. If this has been a high-profile seat for decades, then why is it that this constituency does not have spic and span roads and 24-hour electricity... Why are people drinking water laden with arsenic?” she had told PTI in an interview.

In 2019, she defeated Rahul Gandhi and became the Minister of Women and Child Development and the Minister of Textiles in the second term of the Modi government. In 2022, she was also given charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.