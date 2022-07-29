The Delhi High Court directed Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza to remove social media posts against Union minister Smriti Irani and her daughter. The court was hearing a civil defamation suit filed by Irani seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for making "baseless" allegations against her and her daughter.

Justice Mini Pushkarna asked the three Congress leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Smriti Irani and her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani. The court also issued summons to the three Congress leaders in connection with the matter.

The court further issued an order saying that if the leaders fail to comply with its directions within 24 hours, social media platforms Twitter, Facebook and YouTube shall take down the material.

What's the case

Smriti Irani had filed the defamation suit after the Congress leaders alleged that her daughter Zoish ran a bar "illegally" in Goa. Alleging this, the leaders had also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack the minister from his cabinet.

The court's statement

Justice Pushkarna said, "I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff (the Iranis) without verifying actual facts". The court added, "Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants.

The Delhi High Court said, "I deem it proper to pass an interim injunction directing Jairam Ramesh , Pawan Khera and Netta D'souza to delete and remove the allegations made during the press conference from all social media platforms including Youtube, Facebook and Twitter inc."

"They are also directed to remove the post, videos, tweets, retweets, morphed pictures of the plaintiff and her daughter along with the allegations and stop their recirculation. If defendants 1-3 fail to comply with the directions within 24 hours of this order, defendants 4-6 (social media platforms) are directed to take down the material," the court added.

'We will challenge'

Reacting to the Delhi High Court's verdict, Jairam Ramesh said, "We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Irani."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)