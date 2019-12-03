#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Sleeping with the enemy: The Shiv Sena has a golden chance to redeem itself

Updated : December 03, 2019 11:48 AM IST

Uddhav Thackeray must take inspiration from Ram Rajya and take a solemn pledge to rule justly and fairly upholding the rule of law and the spirit as enshrined in the Constitution and redeem himself.
There are pressing issues in Maharashtra — the farmers’ distress and crisis, corruption in government including Mumbai Municipal body, largely ruled by the Sena, the terrible infrastructure of Mumbai, and the poor economy of the state, which is suffering from inequity, and the Naxal problem mishandled by successive governments.
