The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday (March 26), when their agitation against the three Central farm laws will complete four months on the borders of the national capital.

"We appeal to the people of the country to make this Bharat Bandh a success and honour their 'Annadata'," farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

The SKM said that all road and rail transport, markets and other public places will be closed across the country from 6 am to 6 pm tomorrow. However, places, where elections are going to be held, are exempted, the statement said.

SKM, the front of protesting farmer unions, had earlier appealed to the citizens of the country to make the Bharat Bandh a complete success. They alleged that despite the fact that the farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for the last four months the government is discrediting them completely instead of accepting their demands.