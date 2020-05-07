  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Six more trains ferry migrants from Telangana

Updated : May 07, 2020 08:38 AM IST

The Chief Minister said the trains carrying migrant workers to Bihar will come back with 20,000 to 25,000 workers from Bihar who work in rice mills in Telangana.
The Chief Minister had said after the state Cabinet meeting that the migrant workers can't be sent in thousands and lakhs as this needs consent from their home states.
Six more trains ferry migrants from Telangana

You May Also Like

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

At 20.1 million, India expected to have highest births since COVID-19 declared as pandemic: UNICEF

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement