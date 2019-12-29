Six leaders to spearhead BJP's PR battle on Citizenship Amendment Act
Updated : December 29, 2019 10:43 AM IST
While Anil Jain will be leading the party's charge in UP and Bihar, Avinash Rai has been entrusted with leading and coordinating the outreach program in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
Kiren Rijiju will be in Mysore to convince people that the CAA is in "nation's interest".
