Politics Six Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran Updated : August 10, 2020 09:39 AM IST A Saudi-led coalition continues to battle Yemen's Houthi rebels, whom the UN, the US and armament experts have accused of receiving arms from Iran. Tehran denies arming the Houthis, even as Iranian armaments and components have repeatedly turned up in Yemen.