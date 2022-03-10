Siwalkhas Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siwalkhas Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Siwalkhas is an assembly constituency in the Meerut district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Siwalkhas legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Siwalkhas was won by Jitendra Pal Singh (Billu) of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Ghulam Mohammad.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Ghulam Mohammed.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Jitendra Pal Singh (Billu) garnered 72842 votes, securing 32.32 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 11421 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.07 percent.

The total number of voters in the Siwalkhas constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Siwalkhas constituency is a part of the Meerut district and one of the five assembly constituencies in the Baghpat (Lok Sabha constituency). Meerut district's literacy rate stands at 74.80 percent.