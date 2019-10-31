#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Situation tense as Manipur worries over Naga settlement, COCOMI extends shutdown for a day

Updated : October 31, 2019 11:34 PM IST

Security has been tightened across the state with paramilitary forces kept on standby.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an apex body of seven organisations have extended their ‘cease work agitation’ till 6:00 PM tomorrow.
A 20-hour mass shutdown by COCOMI today disrupted normal life across Imphal valley, though emergency services were kept out of the purview of the agitation.
