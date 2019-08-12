#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir peaceful ahead of Eid, people allowed to offer prayers in neighbourhood mosques

Updated : August 12, 2019 07:12 AM IST

While the administration said it was taking steps to facilitate availability of food and other items, the usual hustle and bustle of the Eid-ul-Azha festival was missing in the Valley where normal life.
Normalcy was fast returning in most of the Jammu region where restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been completely lifted in five districts. In the other five districts, restrictions have been relaxed to facilitate Eid preparations, officials said.
Authorities said elaborate arrangements have been made for the safe and hassle-free returns of Hajis from Saudi Arabia, for which flights will commence on August 18.
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir peaceful ahead of Eid, people allowed to offer prayers in neighbourhood mosques
