Sitapur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sitapur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sitapur is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sitapur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sitapur was won by Rakesh Rathore of the BJP.

He defeated SP's Radhey Shyam Jaiswal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Radheyshyam Jaiswal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Rakesh Rathore garnered 98850 votes, securing 42.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 24839 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.61 percent.