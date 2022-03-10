Siswa Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siswa Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Siswa is an assembly constituency in the Maharajganj district, in the North East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Siswa legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Siswa was won by Premsagar Patel of the BJP. He defeated SP's Shivendra Singh Alias Shivbabu.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Shivendra Singh Alias Shiv Babu.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Premsagar Patel garnered 122,884 votes, securing 51.34 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 68186 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 28.49 percent.