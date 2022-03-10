  • Business News>
  • Sishamau Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sishamau Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
Sishamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of Sishamau constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sishamau is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Nagar district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sishamau legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sishamau was won by Hazi Irfan Solanki of the SP. He defeated BJP's Suresh Awasthi.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Haji Irfan Solanki.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Hazi Irfan Solanki garnered 73030 votes, securing 47.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 5826 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 3.78 percent.
