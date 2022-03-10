Sirsaganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sirsaganj Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sirsaganj is an Assembly constituency in the Firozabad district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Sirsaganj Legislative Assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022. The Assembly seat is reserved for the General category.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sirsaganj was won by Hariom Yadav of the SP. He defeated BJP's Jaiveer Singh. In the 2017 Assembly polls, Hariom Yadav garnered 90281 votes, securing 44.46 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 10676 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 5.26 percent.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections too, the seat was held by SP's Hariom.