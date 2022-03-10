0

  • Siroda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siroda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

Siroda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siroda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Siroda Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest updates from the Siroda constituency, where Subhash Ankush Shirodkar of the Congress had defeated BJP's Mahadev Naik by 4870 votes. Check who is leading, vote margin and latest news.

Siroda Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siroda Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers and vote margin
Siroda is an assembly constituency in South Goa district. The Siroda legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022. The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Siroda was won by Subhash Ankush Shirodkar of the Congress. He defeated BJP's Mahadev Narayan Naik.
Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Mahadev Narayan Naik. In the 2017 assembly polls, Subhash Ankush Shirodkar garnered 11156 votes, securing 45.31 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4870 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.78 percent.The total number of voters in the Siroda constituency stands at 29298 with 14235 male voters and 15063 female voters. The Siroda constituency has a literacy level of 87.59 percent.
