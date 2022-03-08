0

  Sirathu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sirathu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sirathu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sirathu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sirathu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting result of the Sirathu constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sirathu Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sirathu Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates
Sirathu is an assembly constituency in the Kaushambi district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sirathu legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on February 27, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sirathu was won by Sheetla Prasad of the BJP. He defeated SP's Vachaspati.
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Keshav Prasad.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sheetla Prasad garnered 78621 votes, securing 40.07 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 26203 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.36 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sirathu constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
 
