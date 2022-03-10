Siolim Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Siolim Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Siolim is an assembly constituency in the North Goa district, in the North Goa region of the state of Goa.

The Siolim legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the North Goa Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Goa Legislative Assembly elections, Siolim was won by Vinoda Datarama Paliencar of the GFP. He defeated BJP's Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar. Before that, in the 2012 Goa vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Dayanand Mandrekar.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Vinoda Datarama Paliencar garnered 10189 votes, securing 43.36 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1441 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.13 percent.

The total number of voters in the Siolim constituency stands at 29335 with 14272 male voters and 15063 female voters.

The Siolim constituency has a literacy level of 89.57 percent.