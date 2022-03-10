Singjamei Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Singjamei Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Singjamei is an assembly constituency in the Imphal West district, in the Valley region of the state of Manipur.

The Singjamei legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is for the General category and it falls in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Singjamei was won by Yumnam Khemchand Singh of the BJP. He defeated INC's Irengbam Hemochandra Singh. Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Irengbam Hemochandra Singh.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Yumnam Khemchand Singh garnered 9459 votes, securing 53.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1834 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 10.44 percent.

The Singjamei constituency has a literacy level of 86.08 percent.