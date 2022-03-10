Singhat Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Singhat Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Singhat is an assembly constituency in the Churachandpur district, in the Hills region of the state of Manipur.

The Singhat legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 27, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe category and it falls in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections, Singhat was won by Ginsuanhau of the INC.

He defeated BJP's Chinlunthang.Before that, in the 2012 Manipur vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Ginsuanhau.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Ginsuanhau garnered 8131 votes, securing 44.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 1162 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.34 percent.The total number of voters in the Singhat constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.

The Singhat constituency has a literacy level of 82.78 percent.