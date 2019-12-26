#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Singapore police investigate Indian national for alleged involvement in citizenship law protest

Updated : December 26, 2019 05:53 PM IST

Unauthorised public assemblies and protests over political situations in other countries are banned in Singapore.
Singapore police said following a report on December 24 they were investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for participating in “a public assembly without a police permit”.
The police said organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal.
Singapore police investigate Indian national for alleged involvement in citizenship law protest
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV