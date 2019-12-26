Politics
Singapore police investigate Indian national for alleged involvement in citizenship law protest
Updated : December 26, 2019 05:53 PM IST
Unauthorised public assemblies and protests over political situations in other countries are banned in Singapore.
Singapore police said following a report on December 24 they were investigating a 32-year-old Indian national for participating in “a public assembly without a police permit”.
The police said organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal.
