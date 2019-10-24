Sikkim bypoll 2019 results: Sikkim CM Golay wins from Poklok-Kaamrang

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang alias P.S. Golay has won the Poklok-Kaamrang constituency on Thursday in the Assembly by-poll vote count in the Himalayan state.

Golay, also the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's candidate, swept to victory with a huge margin while the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sonam Tshering Venchungpa won from the Martam-Rumtek seat.

The result of the Gangtok constituency was yet to be declared.

In the 32-member Sikkim Assembly, the ruling SKM now has 18 legislators, followed by BJP (10) and SDF (1). Three seats are vacant.