Sikh preaches love 18 years after brother killed over turban
Updated : September 15, 2019 05:41 PM IST
Indian Sikh immigrant Rana Singh Sodhi still preaches love and tolerance 18 years after his brother was gunned down in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks by a man who mistook him for a Muslim because of his turban and beard.
Another brother, Sukhpal, was shot and killed 10 months later as he drove his cab in San Francisco. Authorities did not confirm the second killing as a hate crime, saying it appeared to be a stray bullet from a gang shooting, but the family doesn't doubt he died because of his Sikh identity.
Despite the loss of his brothers, Sodhi, now 52, said he considers himself lucky to live in a country that was founded by immigrants and that allows him to practice his religion, even while the Trump administration makes it harder for other newcomers to settle in the United States.
