Sikandrabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sikandrabad Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sikandrabad is an assembly constituency in the Bulandsahar district, in the West region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sikandrabad legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 10, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sikandrabad was won by Bimla Singh Solanki of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mohammad Imran. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BJP's Bimla Singh Solanki.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Bimla Singh Solanki garnered 104956 votes, securing 41.66 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 28623 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 11.36 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sikandrabad constituency stands at with male voters and female voters. The Sikandrabad constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.