Sikandra Rao Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sikandra Rao Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sikandra Rao is an assembly constituency in the Hathras district, in the Doab region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sikandra Rao legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Hathras Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sikandra Rao was won by Birendra Singh Rana of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Bani Singh Baghel. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Ramveer Upadhyay.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Birendra Singh Rana garnered 76129 votes, securing 35.21 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 14772 votes.In percentage terms, the victory margin was 6.83 percent.

The total number of voters in the Sikandra Rao constituency stands at 3,50,268 with 1,91,779 male voters and 1,58,489 female voters.

The Sikandra Rao constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.