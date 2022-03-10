  • Business News>
  • Sikandra Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sikandra Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Sikandra Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get latest and updated vote counting result of the Sikandra constituency of Uttar Pradesh, including leads, election results, candidates and vote margin news.

Sikandra is an assembly constituency in the Kanpur Dehat district of the Doab region of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sikandra legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and falls in the Etawah Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sikandra was won by Mathura Prasad Pal of the BJP. He defeated BSP's Mahendra Katiyar (Bablu).
Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by BSP's Indrapal Singh.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Mathura Prasad Pal garnered 87,879 votes, securing 45.36 percent of the vote share and winning the seat by a margin of 38,103 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 19.67 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sikandra constituency stands at 3.21 lakh, with 1.73 lakh male voters and 1.48 lakh female voters.
