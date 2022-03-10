  • Business News>
Sikanderpur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sikanderpur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

By CNBCTV18.com
Sikanderpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Get the latest and updated vote counting results of Sikanderpur constituency of Uttar Pradesh including leads, election results, candidates, vote margin news.

Sikanderpur is an assembly constituency in the Balia district, in the East region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The Sikanderpur legislative assembly constituency went to the polls on March 3, 2022.
The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sikanderpur was won by Sanjay Yadav of the BJP. He defeated SP's Ziauddin Rizwi. Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Jiauddin Rijvi.
In the 2017 assembly polls, Sanjay Yadav garnered 69536 votes, securing 42.24 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 23548 votes.
In percentage terms, the victory margin was 14.3 percent.
The total number of voters in the Sikanderpur constituency stands at with male voters and female voters.
The Sikanderpur constituency has a literacy level of 0 percent.
