Sidhauli Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Sidhauli Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Sidhauli is an assembly constituency in the Sitapur district, in the Awadh region of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Sidhauli legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 23, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Sidhauli was won by Hargovind Bhargava of the BSP.

He defeated SP's Manish Rawat.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SP's Manish Rawat.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Hargovind Bhargava garnered 78506 votes, securing 33.73 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 2510 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 1.08 percent.