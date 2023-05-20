English
Siddaramaiah takes oath as 24th chief minister of Karnataka, D Shivakumar as deputy CM

By CNBC-TV18 May 20, 2023 2:16:16 PM IST (Published)

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013 when he became chief minister for the first time.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the 24th chief minister for the second term on Saturday, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as deputy chief minister, and eight legislators as ministers.

The Legislators who were sworn in as Ministers are: G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge (AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son), Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.
