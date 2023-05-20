Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM & Dy CM, Parameshwara, Priyank Kharge in ministers' list

Besides Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight other ministers will also take oath at 12.30 PM in the state capital’s Kanteerava Stadium. Those who are likely to be sworn in as Ministers are: G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).

A week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as chief minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as deputy chief minister on Saturday.

Besides Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight other ministers will also take oath at 12.30 PM in the state capital’s Kanteerava Stadium. Those who are likely to be sworn in as Ministers are: G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC and AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge's son), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi till late Friday night discussing with the party's high command the names of ministers to be inducted into the new cabinet and the allocation of portfolios. While the CM-designate has returned to Bengaluru, the KPCC chief is on his way back.