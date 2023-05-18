Siddaramaiah set to become next Karnataka CM, a look at his political journey

Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA who emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent Karnataka Assembly polls.

Days after Congress’ stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly election, Congress leader Siddaramaiah is going to be named as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka with senior leader DK Shivakumar as his deputy, according to reports. Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised after hectic meetings till late Wednesday night in the national capital, involving Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala and the two senior leaders from Karnataka, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent state Assembly polls. As Siddaramaiah is all set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second time, here’s a look at his political journey:

Who is the new Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah?

Siddaramaiah was born on August 12, 1948, in a farming family, and he hails from the Kuruba community, the third largest caste in Karnataka.

He completed his LLB from Mysore University after his graduation in science. He started his career as a junior lawyer and later taught law for some time before entering full-time politics.

He made his debut in electoral politics in 1983 as a candidate of Bharatiya Lok Dal from the Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district and won for the first time. In his career, he won the constituency five times and faced defeat thrice.

Siddaramaiah was appointed as the secretary general of Janata Dal in 1992 and two years later he became the minister for finance in the Janata Dal government.

In 1996, he served as the deputy chief minister but he was sacked from the Cabinet in 1999 following which he joined Janata Dal (Secular).

He was again appointed as the deputy chief minister in the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) formed in 2004.

However, in 2005 he was expelled from the JD(S) after differences with party founder HD Deve Gowda. Siddaramaiah later joined the Congress.

Siddaramaiah contested the elections from Varuna for the first time after it became a constituency in 2008, leaving his home turf Chamundeshwari. He then vacated the seat for his son in the 2018 polls and went back to Chamundeshwari.

From 2013 to 2018, in the Congress government, Siddaramaiah served the full five-year term as the CM of Karnataka. With this, he became the first Karnataka CM to serve a full five years term in 40 years.

He holds another record of presenting the budget 13 times as a finance minister of the state.

Siddaramaiah had previously spearheaded the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) conventions and he was the first Chairman of ‘Kannada Kavalu Samiti’ - a watchdog committee, which aimed to supervise the implementation of Kannada as an official language, formed during Ramakrishna Hegde's tenure as Chief Minister.

The veteran leader had announced that the 2023 polls will be his last before retirement