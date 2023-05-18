Siddaramaiah set to become next Karnataka CM, a look at his political journey

Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA who emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent Karnataka Assembly polls.

Days after Congress’ stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly election, Congress leader Siddaramaiah is going to be named as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka with senior leader DK Shivakumar as his deputy, according to reports. Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised after hectic meetings till late Wednesday night in the national capital, involving Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala and the two senior leaders from Karnataka, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent state Assembly polls. As Siddaramaiah is all set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second time, here’s a look at his political journey: