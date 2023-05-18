English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSiddaramaiah set to become next Karnataka CM, a look at his political journey

Siddaramaiah set to become next Karnataka CM, a look at his political journey

Siddaramaiah set to become next Karnataka CM, a look at his political journey
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 10:59:44 AM IST (Published)

Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA who emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent Karnataka Assembly polls.

Days after Congress’ stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly election, Congress leader Siddaramaiah is going to be named as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka with senior leader DK Shivakumar as his deputy, according to reports. Siddaramaiah’s name has been finalised after hectic meetings till late Wednesday night in the national capital, involving Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala and the two senior leaders from Karnataka, according to a Deccan Herald report.

The swearing-in ceremony is slated to take place on May 20 in Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah a nine-time MLA emerged victorious from the Varuna constituency by a margin of 46,163 votes in the recent state Assembly polls. As Siddaramaiah is all set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second time, here’s a look at his political journey:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X