Siddaramaiah may fight 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls from a seat nearer to Bengaluru

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has said he would fight elections from a seat nearer to Bengaluru. He won the 2018 Assembly elections from the Badami seat, which falls under the Bagalkot district.

"Though my constituents and leaders from Badami insist I should stand from there again, I think I will go with a seat nearer to Bengaluru. Badami is very far, and I have not been able to do justice to the people there," Siddaramaiah told News18 in an exclusive interview.

Today is the 75th birthday bash for Siddaramaiah — called the Siddaramaiah 75 Amruth Mahotsava — and it will be attended by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"According to records, I am 75 years old now, but no one knows for sure. This is why I generally do not celebrate my birthday.... but my friends, well-wishers, and followers wanted to celebrate this time, as 75 years is a milestone in one's life," he said.

#karnataka @INCKarnataka leaders cut a cake late last night to celebrate @siddaramaiah 's 75th birthday in davangere. Siddaramaiah kept telling his fans and friends that he has nvr cut a cake in his life and this time he has cut so many!

Recalling that he was enrolled in school straight away for class 5, he stated, "At that time, my school headmaster Rajappa wrote down my date of birth as 03-08-1947, which has stuck till now."

The celebrations come amid unease between the former chief minister and party state president DK Shivakumar over the chief ministerial post ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are nursing Chief Ministerial aspirations in the event of the party coming to power.

There is also palpable worry within the party about a virtual division getting created between the leaders' camps and its adverse impact on its prospects in the polls. Gandhi is also in the state to resolve the crisis.