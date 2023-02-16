Siddaramaiah demands dismissal of Karnataka minister over Tipu Sultan row

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah has demanded the dismissal of state Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan who reportedly told a gathering of people in Mandya to "finish" the former chief minister as he was a supporter of Tipu Sultan.

On February 10, 2023, during a public gathering in Mandya, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan made controversial remarks about former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and Tipu Sultan. He said, "Do you want Tipu

These remarks have been seen as an instigation to violence and have drawn strong criticism. Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister, accused Mr Narayan of trying to "instigate" people to kill him and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately sack the minister. He said that since no action had been taken against the minister, it showed that the government was in agreement with Ashwath Narayan's remarks.

"Has Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well?" Siddaramaiah asked on Twitter, demanding whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain silent even now, just as he was in 2002 (Gujarat riots). "Kannadigas will never let Karnataka become like Gujarat," he wrote.

Narayan, however, has claimed that his statement was being misinterpreted and that he meant to defeat Siddaramaiah electorally and not cause any physical harm.

"I had compared Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan. I even spoke about Siddaramaiah love towards Tipu Sultan. I didn't speak anything disgracefully against Siddaramaiah... I had criticised glorifying of a killer responsible for genocide and forceful conversion in the state. In spoken language, I meant to say that we have to defeat Congress party. I don't have any differences with Siddaramaiah personally. I have political and ideological differences with him. I don't have any disrespect for him. If any of my statements had hurt his feeling, I regret my statement," he said.

In another controversy, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel made controversial remarks during a public meeting in Koppal district. He said that the people who sing devotional songs on Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman should stay in Yelburga, not those who love 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. He invoked the name of Anjaneya, the monkey god, and urged people to drive away those who sing praises of Tipu to the forest. These remarks have been seen as divisive and communal.

In response, the Congress unit in Karnataka has filed a police complaint against Narayan and Kateel. The Congress has demanded action against both of them and called for their removal from their posts. These incidents are likely to add to political tensions in Karnataka, especially in the run-up to the state assembly election, which is less than three months away.

