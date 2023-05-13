Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Top contenders for CM’s post after Congress wins Karnataka

With Congress set to get a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the focus has now shifted to who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. At the time of writing, the Congress party had won 106 seats and was leading in another 30 seats.

As multiple contenders are in the fray for the top post in Karnataka, it could be difficult for the Congress to choose the next CM.

The party has called a meeting of MLAs this evening and at the meeting a resolution is likely to be moved leaving the decision on selecting the CM candidate to the party president, NDTV reported.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah are the top contenders for the Chief Minister’s post.

Who are the leading contenders?

The main contenders in the fray for the post are Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and senior leader G Parameshwara.

Almost all senior leaders have stated that the decision will be taken unanimously by the MLAs and the high command after the declaration of results.

Siddaramaiah

In recent times, there have been arguably two mass leaders in the state, one being BS Yediyurappa and the other being Siddaramaiah. As Yediyurappa retired from politics ahead of the elections, Siddaramaiah is seen as the tallest leader in the state and almost every exit poll named him as the top CM candidate.

Siddaramaiah, 75, belongs to the Kuruba community and he is also the undisputed leader of the AHINDA, a Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits.

Despite his age, he is still seen as the people’s choice for the CM’s post.

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar has served as the Karnataka Congress chief since 2020, a year after Congress' debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 elections, the party won just one seat out of 28, which was won by Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh.

He earned the respect of the party leaders as he stayed loyal despite facing arrest and raids.

ALSO READ | Watch | Yediyurappa says BJP will introspect following Karnataka defeat

Further, Shivakumar rose in the eyes of the senior leadership as he was the one responsible for the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo yatra by Rahul Gandhi and it was the best organised and successful part of the rally.

G Parameshwara

A five-time MLA and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara had also acknowledged his name being in the list of ministerial aspirants.

He was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

The Dalit leader also served as the KPCC chief for eight years, which was the longest. Parameshwara holds a PhD in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.