English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSiddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Top contenders for CM’s post after Congress wins Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Top contenders for CM’s post after Congress wins Karnataka

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Top contenders for CM’s post after Congress wins Karnataka
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 6:19:55 PM IST (Published)

Congress has a tough decision to make as multiple leaders are in the fray to become the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

With Congress set to get a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the focus has now shifted to who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. At the time of writing, the Congress party had won 106 seats and was leading in another 30 seats.

As multiple contenders are in the fray for the top post in Karnataka, it could be difficult for the Congress to choose the next CM.
The party has called a meeting of MLAs this evening and at the meeting a resolution is likely to be moved leaving the decision on selecting the CM candidate to the party president, NDTV reported.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X