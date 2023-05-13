Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar? Top contenders for CM’s post after Congress wins Karnataka

Congress has a tough decision to make as multiple leaders are in the fray to become the next Karnataka Chief Minister.

With Congress set to get a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the focus has now shifted to who will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. At the time of writing, the Congress party had won 106 seats and was leading in another 30 seats.

As multiple contenders are in the fray for the top post in Karnataka, it could be difficult for the Congress to choose the next CM.

The party has called a meeting of MLAs this evening and at the meeting a resolution is likely to be moved leaving the decision on selecting the CM candidate to the party president, NDTV reported.