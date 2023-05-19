Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing-in ceremony on May 20: Check details

The Congress appointed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.

After a stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress on Thursday named veteran politician Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The decision was made after a series of discussions with senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others.

Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.

At the press conference, on Thursday, Venugopal said, “We are inviting like-minded parties to the swearing-in ceremony."

The party reportedly arrived at a consensus on Karnataka CM after five days of hectic parleys. As per a PTI report, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met Kharge after the consensus on government formation was reached.

Kharge also tweeted a picture of him with Siddaramiah and Shivakumar in which he was seen raising the hands of both leaders.

Karnataka Oath Taking Ceremony Date and Time

As per the official announcement, the swearing in ceremony will take place on at 12:30 pm on May 20.

Venue

As per a report from news agency ANI, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

How to watch the ceremony live?

The Karnataka Oath Taking ceremony will be live streamed across the popular news channels. Viewers can also tune in to the social media handle of Congress on Facebook and YouTube to watch the live stream of the event.

Oath Taking Ceremony Guest List

The guests expected to arrive at the event include Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.