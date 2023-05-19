Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing-in ceremony on May 20: Check details

The Congress appointed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.

After a stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress on Thursday named veteran politician Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The decision was made after a series of discussions with senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others.

At the press conference, on Thursday, Venugopal said, “We are inviting like-minded parties to the swearing-in ceremony."