English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsSiddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing in ceremony on May 20: Check details

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing-in ceremony on May 20: Check details

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar swearing-in ceremony on May 20: Check details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 2:12:38 PM IST (Published)

The Congress appointed Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.

After a stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections, the Congress on Thursday named veteran politician Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister with DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal made the announcement at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The decision was made after a series of discussions with senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and others.

Several Opposition leaders, including the Chief Ministers of all Congress-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing in ceremony on Saturday.
At the press conference, on Thursday, Venugopal said, “We are inviting like-minded parties to the swearing-in ceremony."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X