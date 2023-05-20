What Siddaramaiah’s first term as chief minister can tell us about the next

In his first term, Siddaramaiah has proven himself to be a progressive development oriented leader, while taking along weaker sections of the society like farmers, women and also taking on the BJP’s polarisation agenda.

After days of intense campaigning, winning the elections and fighting off internal rift, Siddaramaiah is beginning his second term as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

