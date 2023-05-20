English
What Siddaramaiah's first term as chief minister can tell us about the next

What Siddaramaiah’s first term as chief minister can tell us about the next

What Siddaramaiah’s first term as chief minister can tell us about the next
By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 4:44:26 PM IST (Updated)

In his first term, Siddaramaiah has proven himself to be a progressive development oriented leader, while taking along weaker sections of the society like farmers, women and also taking on the BJP’s polarisation agenda.

After days of intense campaigning, winning the elections and fighting off internal rift, Siddaramaiah is beginning his second term as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In his first term, he has proven himself to be a progressive development oriented leader, while taking along weaker sections of the society like farmers, women and also taking on the BJP’s polarisation agenda.
As he takes oath amid a persisting tension with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, what will weigh on everyone’s minds is how this government will deliver the five major promises the Indian National Congress made in its manifesto in the assembly elections.
