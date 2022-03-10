Shutrana Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Shutrana Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates.

Shutrana is an assembly constituency in the Patiala district, in the Malwa region of the state of Punjab.

The Shutrana legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 20, 2022.The assembly seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and it falls in the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, Shutrana was won by Nirmal Singh of the INC. He defeated SAD's Vaninder Kaur Loomba.

Before that, in the 2012 Punjab vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by SAD's Vaninder Kaur Loomba.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Nirmal Singh garnered 58008 votes, securing 41.84 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 18520 votes. In percentage terms, the victory margin was 13.36 percent.

The total number of voters in the Shutrana constituency stands at 181568 with 86812 male voters and 94749 female voters.

The Shutrana constituency has a literacy level of 57.2 percent.